Hearts of Oak to play Tudu Mighty Jets in friendly on Wednesday

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak will play Division One League side Tudu Mighty Jets in a friendly match on Wednesday at their training base, Pobiman.

The match is scheduled to kickoff at 8:30 am.

It would be the Phobians' second game in four days after engaging second-tier side Uncle T last Sunday. Hearts were leading by a lone goal before the game was called off due to heavy rain.

The match is to help coach Seth Hoffman's side stay competitive as the newly installed Normalisation Committee work to restore the domestic league.