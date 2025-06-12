Hearts of Oak to regroup on June 19 ahead of President’s Cup showdown with Kotoko

Hearts of Oak Director of Communications, Kwame Opare Addo, says the club is taking next month’s President’s Cup match against archrivals Asante Kotoko very seriously and will begin preparations well ahead of time.

The 2025 edition of the annual fixture will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 6, with both clubs set to renew their storied rivalry.

Hearts are without a win in their last five encounters with Kotoko and will be keen to reverse that trend in front of home supporters.

Speaking at the official launch of the matchâ€”attended by GHALCA President John Ansah and Ministry of Sports and Recreation Director William Kateyâ€”Opare Addo stressed the importance Hearts are placing on the game despite the current off-season break.

“We are going to make sure that even though the team is on break, because we attach seriousness to this particular assignment, the team is going to get back on the 19th [of June] and start preparation to ensure that at the end of it all, we send the Hearts of Oak family back home [after the game] with positive news,” he said.

Both clubs ended the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign in the top fourâ€”Kotoko finishing third and Hearts fourth.

GHALCA clarified that the choice of teams for the President’s Cup rests with the sitting President of Ghana.