Hearts of Oak to resume training on Wednesday after two-day break

Hearts of Oak will return to training on Wednesday after being handed a two-day break.
The Phobians continue their scheduled training programme at their Pobiman training centre in the capital.
The Accra giants are without a substantive coach as pressure continue to mount on chief executive Mark Noonan.
Interim coach Seth Hoffman won't be handed the job on a permanent basis and will have to work under an expatriate set to be announced.
