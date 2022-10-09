Hearts of Oak to start training on Monday for second leg against Real Bamako

Hearts of Oak have revealed their itinerary for the CAF Confederation Cup second leg against AS Real Bamako.

The Phobians confirmed that they arrived in Accra on Sunday and will begin training on Monday in preparation for the game on Sunday.

The Phobians were thrashed 3-0 by AS Real Bamako in the qualifiers of the second-tier inter-clubs competition on Saturday.

A club statement read: Team Hearts has safely arrived at the kotoka International Airport. Training continues tomorrow afternoon ahead of the return league of the CAF Confederations Cup match against Real Bamako of Mali. We will continue to update our followers.

🔴🟡🔵 || TEAM UPDATE 🔹 Team Hearts has safely arrived at the kotoka International Airport 🔹 Training continues tomorrow afternoon ahead of the return leg of the CAF Confederations Cup match against Real Bamako of Mali. 🔹 We will continue to update our followers — Phobians - #MTNFACupChampions🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) October 9, 2022

Hearts are without a substantive coach after parting ways with Samuel Boadu who led them to the league title two seasons ago and won the MTN FA Cup twice.

The capital recently hired former Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professionals trainer David Ocloo as assistant coach.

In the Ghana Premier League, they are not without a win and are down the table.