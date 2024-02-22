Hearts of Oak to unveil modern commercial centre as part of four-step infrastructure plan

Hearts of Oak's new head office is almost complete, with only minor exterior and interior finishing touches remaining.

The club's board chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, recently toured the facility alongside other executives.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Togbe Afede highlighted how the new building aligns with the club's strategy to boost its commercial appeal and attract sponsors.

"It is good for brand building which will enhance our commercial value and make it more attractive for sponsors. In the end, you cannot divorce the commercial bit from the technical bit. They are inseparable. They are twins and work together."

"Because without the resources you can’t support the technical...We cannot continue to pay at least $1,000 to $1,500 and compete with people who take $40,000. So, we have to enhance our commercial aspect," Togbe Afede explained.

The state-of-the-art commercial centre features a conference room, offices for the managing director and supporting staff, and space for the club's commercial activities.

It is part of Hearts of Oak's comprehensive four-step infrastructure plan, which includes the Pobiman Sports Complex and a dedicated football stadium.

This project aims to modernise the club and position it for success in today's competitive sports landscape.