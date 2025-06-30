GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Hearts of Oak to unveil new head coach Didi Dramani today

Published on: 30 June 2025
Hearts of Oak are set to unveil their newly appointed head coach, Mus Ud Didi Dramani, today, June 30. 

The unveiling is expected to take place at the club's secretariat in Accra.

The former Black Stars and Black Queens head coach has replaced Aboubakar Ouattara on a two-year deal following the conclusion of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Didi Dramani is expected to be unveiled alongsideAbdul Gazale as first team assistant coach, Fiifi Parker Hanson as second assistant coach and Najahu Issah as goalkeepers trainer

The fans of the club will hope that the newly formed technical team will turn around the fortunes of the club ahead of the 2025/26 season after finishing the recently concluded season without a trophy.

Tge newly formed technical team will test their prowess when they come up against Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President's Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6.

Hearts of Oak will, after that, travel to Nigeria for the Eko International Tournament.

