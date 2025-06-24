Hearts of Oak to unveil new technical team next week

Accra Hearts of Oak are finalising arrangements to unveil a new-look technical team next week, with former Black Queens boss Didi Dramani set to lead.

The Phobians, looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, have turned to Dramani to lead their revival.

He will be joined by Abdulai Gazale as assistant coach and Najau Issah as the goalkeepers’ trainer in a reshuffled setup aimed at restoring the club’s competitive edge.

Talks are also ongoing with Golden Kicks head coach Fiifi Parker Hanson, who is being considered for an additional assistant coach role. Hanson, who led Golden Kicks to the FA Cup final, is seen as a bright young mind and could bring fresh ideas to the team if the deal goes through.

This overhaul represents a mix of international experience, local knowledge, and youthful promise â€” a bold step by Hearts to reestablish themselves among Ghana’s elite.

The official unveiling is expected next week, as the club prepares for preseason and a renewed push for silverware.