Hearts of Oak to unveil Umbro kits on Friday

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak will unveil their new Umbro kits on Friday, June 21.

The deal which was brokered by former Chief Executive Officer of the club Mark Noonan final year will see the group acquire new set of sports gear from the producers.

The Phobians paid for the production expenses of the gear at a expense of $100,000.

The Ghanaian powerhouse joins an exclusive list of clubs which includes Everton, Huddersfield Town, Werder Bremen and FC Nürnberg who are becoming kitted by the English sportswear and football gear supplier.

Watch Out! Official big @umbro announcement coming up tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/KZHOUN3tl6

— Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 20, 2019

Umbro will be the exclusive worldwide technical partner of the Club,supplying the Hearts playing squad with very best-in-class genuine competitors put on, education apparel and gear, off field apparel, footwear and luggage.

Umbro will also provide the technical and management employees with Hearts’ branded apparel. Hearts of Oak solutions will also be readily available for fans to obtain.