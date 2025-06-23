Hearts of Oak transfer plans in limbo following GFA ban

Hearts of Oak’s off-season rebuilding project is facing early hurdles after the Ghana Football Association imposed a transfer ban on the club for failing to pay $70,000 owed to New Edubiase United over the transfer of Salim Adams.

The Phobians, desperate to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, had rolled out an ambitious plan to overhaul their squad. A new recruitment team was announced last week, closely followed by the appointment of a new technical bench led by experienced coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

However, the GFA’s ruling, triggered by the club’s failure to settle the final tranche of Adams' transfer fee, means Hearts of Oak are now unable to register any new players locally or internationally until the debt is cleared.

This development threatens to stall their transfer activities just as they were beginning to implement changes aimed at restoring their competitive edge. Sources close to the club say multiple player targets had already been identified for signing, but progress has now been frozen due to the ban.

The situation is a blow to Dramani’s plans, as he looks to shape a team capable of challenging for honours next season. It also raises questions about the club’s internal structures and ability to close financial obligations on time.

Unless the matter is resolved quickly, Hearts risk losing out on key targets in a highly competitive transfer market, further complicating their recovery efforts ahead of the new campaign.