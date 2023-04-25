Hearts of Oak unhappy with conduct of Bechem United fans.

The Communications Director for Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has expressed his displeasure following the conduct of fans of Bechem United during their match at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend.

The Phobians were stunned with a narrow defeat thanks to a spot kick which was diligently converted by Hafiz Konkoni driving the Hunters to the second position.

Opare Addo says he is not perturbed about the defeat but the conduct of the fans of their opponents. According to him, such an attitude at match venues doesn't help in promoting the Ghana Football Associations' agenda of "Bring Back the Love"

"If we are bringing back the love of Ghana football as led by Mr. Okraku, we must talk to those who are assisting in this endeavor. Because it is not the fact that we are fleeing and being defeated that is terrible, but rather how these things occur," he told Happy FM.

"Confrontations in the stands are not handled properly, and club officials are threatened. It does not reflect well on our football team at all."

Hearts of Oak remain fourth on the log with 42 points and are five points behind leaders Aduana Stars.

They will embark on a daunting task on Wednesday with a trip to Tamale City for their 28th league match of the season.