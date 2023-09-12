Hearts of Oak unveil jerseys for 2023/24 season

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak have outdoored their jerseys for the upcoming season.

The former Ghana Premier League unveiled four jerseys for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Phobians will wear a predominantly red and a touch of blue shirt and yellow shorts as their home kit while wearing an all white with the colours of the club vertically arranged in the middle of the shirt as their away jerseys.

The goalkeepers will don an all blue with a little bit of black as their home jerseys and an all yellow jersey to be used as their away kits.

The former African champions returned home over the weekend after the second and final phase of their pre-season in Koforidua. Hearts of Oak have been very busy during preparations, signing new players ahead of the new campaign.

The Accra-based club will kick off their campaign with a trip to Tamale to play Real Tamale United.