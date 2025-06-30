GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak unveil Mas-Ud Didi Dramani and new technical team

Published on: 30 June 2025
Hearts of Oak have officially unveiled Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the new head coach of the club. 

The former Black Stars and Black Queens head coach has signed a two-year deal with the Ghana Premier League side.

He has replaced Aboubakar Ouattara ahead of the 2025/26 football season. Meanwhile, the Ivorian coach has been reassigned as the Special Advisor to the Board of Directors of the club.

Didi Dramani, together with Abdul Gazale, who will serve as the first team assistant coach, were unveiled at the team's Commercial Centre in Accra.

Other members of the technical team include Fiifi Parker Hanson, second assistant team coach, Najau Issah, goalkeepers coach, Henry Martey, Team Manager, Enoch Jordan Daitey, Physical Coach, and Peter Boafo has joined the technical team.

The newly assembled technical team, led by Didi Dramani, a former Right to Dream and FC NordsjÃ¦lland coach, will hope to turn around the fortunes of the club ahead of the new football season.

The newly formed technical team will test their prowess when they come up against Asante Kotoko in the 2025 President's Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 6.

Hearts of Oak will, after that, travel to Nigeria for the Eko International Tournament.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
