Hearts of Oak unveil new signing Michael Ampadu

Ghanaian defender Michael Ampadu has officially joined Hearts of Oak in the ongoing transfer window after passing his mandatory medicals which followed a series of talks between the player and the club.

Ampadu left Legon Cities FC at the end of the previous season and has now joined the Ghanaian heavyweights on a free transfer.

The arrival of the versatile defender is a significant boost to the Accra-based club due to the departure of Robert Addo Sowah and Konadu Yiadom in the upcoming transfer window, despite the fact that he turned down bids from a number of clubs including Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Goldstars.

“Fellow Phobians let’s welcome the latest addition to the family, Micheal Ampadu,” Hearts of Oak stated in an official announcement.

Following the signing of the trio of Asekem FC, Raphael Amponsah, Evans Adomako, and Martin Karikari, as well as Leventus Arthur and former Eleven Wonders defender Kelvin Osei Asibey Michael Ampadu's signing makes him the newest member of the team.

At the team's ongoing preseason training at Pobiman in Accra, he is anticipated to join his teammates.

Before joining Legon Cities in 2020 ahead of the 2020–21 Ghana Premier League season, Ampadu played for Liberty Professionals for four seasons between 2016 and 2020.

He was called up to the Black Meteors in 2019 and is a member of coach Ibrahim Tanko's squad for the year's Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifications thanks to his success in the domestic league, which made him one of the top right-backs in the competition.