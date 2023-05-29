Hearts of Oak urge accusers to provide evidence of match-fixing allegations

Hearts of Oak have released a statement urging accusers to provide evidence regarding any alleged involvement of players or officials in match-fixing.

In response to claims made by Mr Wisdom Osei Bonsu, also known as Darling Boy Piero, during a panel discussion on Silver FM in Kumasi on May 27, 2023, the management of Hearts of Oak have expressed concern and taken note of the allegations.

Mr Osei Bonsu alleged that some Hearts players had participated in match-fixing, suggesting that they had prior knowledge of specific Ghana Premier League game outcomes, resulting in matches of convenience.

In a statement, the club stated, "The club, therefore, wishes to invite Mr Wisdom Osei Bonsu to assist us in our resolve to get to the very bottom of this matter." The management of Hearts of Oak is determined to thoroughly investigate the matter and has invited Mr Osei Bonsu to step forward and provide any assistance that could aid in the investigation and resolution of the issue.

The recent poor performance of Hearts of Oak players, resulting in three consecutive defeats, has troubled the management, and they are committed to ensuring that any criminal conduct by players or officials is appropriately punished.

Just a day prior to this call for assistance in investigating match-fixing allegations, Hearts of Oak demanded that former Ghana international Yussif Chibsah immediately disclose the name(s) of any individuals at the club allegedly involved in match-fixing. Chibsah claimed in an interview on May 24, 2023, that Alhaji Grunsah, owner of King Faisal Football Club, had uncovered Hearts of Oak's attempt to bribe King Faisal players.

Hearts of Oak emphasised their rights to protect and defend its integrity, strongly objecting to the publication of unsubstantiated allegations that undermine the club's reputation and the credibility of Ghanaian football. The club urged retired professional footballers, like Chibsah, to act responsibly and avoid making baseless claims.

Earlier this year, in January, the club similarly demanded evidence of staff involvement in match-fixing from Joyce Attah, wife of goalkeeper Richard Atta, former coach Samuel Boadu, and referee Selorm Yao Bless. Mrs Attah later apologised for her comments after Hearts gave her a seven-day deadline to seek legal redress.

Hearts of Oak have had a disappointing campaign, failing to win a trophy.