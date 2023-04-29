Hearts of Oak urged to demote 16 players to junior side

Former Hearts of Oak forward Charles Taylor has advised authorities of the club to send 16 of the players to the club's junior side Auroras due to their performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak are currently in a difficult situation in their bid to win the league title after recording a series of inconsistent results with the latest among them being a 4-1 thrashing against debutants Tamale City on Wednesday.

Charles Taylor who won titles with the club believes there's been a dip in quality in the current crop of players as compared to their successful days. According to him, many of the current players don't deserve to play for the Phobians and therefore ought to be demoted to learn basic skills with the junior side.

"I'm telling you, 16 of the Hearts of Oak players should be demoted to Auroras and I can list them for you. They are just not good enough to wear the colours," he told Angel TV

After 28 matches Hearts of Oak currently sit out of the top four in the fifth position with 42 points, eight points behind Aduana Stars who lead the table.

The 2020/2021 champions will seek to get a rebound to winning ways with a battle with King Faisal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday evening.