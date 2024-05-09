Hearts of Oak victory over Berekum Chelsea a morale booster, says Salim Adams

Hearts of Oak midfielder Salim Adams has emphasised the significance of their recent triumph over Berekum Chelsea, labeling it as a morale-boosting victory as the season reaches its climax.

The talented midfielder played a pivotal role for the Phobians in their clash against the Blues on Wednesday.

In a fiercely contested match at the Golden City Park, Hearts of Oak showcased their superiority by netting three goals to clinch an impressive 3-0 victory on the road.

Prior to their encounter with Chelsea, the capital-based club had struggled to find consistency, registering only one win in their last five games.

Reflecting on the outcome in a post-match interview, Salim Adams expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the positive impact it would have on the team's morale.

"This win boosts our morale, and we are eagerly anticipating our next game. We are taking each match as it comes," remarked Salim Adams.

Following their triumph over Chelsea, Hearts of Oak has climbed to the 11th position on the Ghana Premier League table.

Their upcoming fixture against Aduana Stars promises to be a challenging encounter as they seek to maintain their momentum.