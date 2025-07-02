Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko clash is about national unity - Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo

Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo has said that the upcoming President’s Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko goes beyond football and represents national unity.

She called on Ghanaians to attend the game in large numbers to show support for their teams and for the country.

The much-anticipated clash will take place on Sunday, July 6 at the Accra Sports Stadium. Both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are making final preparations for what is expected to be a thrilling match.

“On Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium we come together not only to celebrate our football heritage but to honor His Excellency the President John Mahama with this special match. Beyond the chant and rivalry this is moment for national togetherness and respect for the spirit of sportsmanship. Accra is ready the stadium is ready lets fill the stands and cheer with one voice,” as aired by Peace FM.

The President’s Cup has long been a major fixture on the local football calendar, often drawing large crowds and patriotic energy.