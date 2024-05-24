Hearts of Oak vs. Asante Kotoko: Democracy Cup to be launched on June 6

Ghana's Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin announced that the inaugural Democracy Cup, established to mark the 30th anniversary of Ghana's legislature, will be launched on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

The event is scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024, at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Hearts of Oak will compete against Asante Kotoko.

As part of the festivities, Members of Parliament will face off against former Black Stars players in a curtain-raiser match.

The winning team between the two premier league giants will earn the chance to play against the US-based club DC United in Washington.

The Parliament celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, commemorating its establishment in 1993 following the implementation of the 1992 Constitution, which reinstated democratic governance in the country.

Additional activities planned for the anniversary celebration include parliamentary sittings and debates, peace walks, and fun games.