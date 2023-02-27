GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko Super Clash to serve as 2023 President's Cup

Published on: 27 February 2023
Hearts and Kotoko will use their Premier League match as the 2023 President's Cup

The titanic Premier League match between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko scheduled for Sunday March 5 in Accra, will serve as the 2023 President's Cup, the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has announced. 

The club's welfare body say the winner of the match will be crowned champion with Ghana president Nana Akufo Addo in attendance.

A penalty shootout will determine the winner of the match if it ends in a draw.

The two clubs will receive cash and medals as well as a trophy for the winner.

Fixture congestion has forced GHALCA to alter its plans and agreed with other stakeholders to use the crunch Premier League tie to celebrate the Ghanaian leader.

Officials of Hearts and Kotoko have agreed to the new plan and will usher in the new paradigm.

Hearts of Oak beat their sworn rivals 2-1 in the 2022 President's Cup held at the same venue on March 4, 2022.

