Hearts of Oak will do the talking on the pitch against Nsoatreman, says Opare Addo

Communications director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo has expressed optimism ahead of the team's game against Nsoatreman in matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians will be looking to bounce back from a defeat to Real Tamale United in their previous game as the host Nsoatreman at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Nsoatreman on the other hand will go into the game after an outstanding victory against Bechem United last weekend.

However, Opare Addo, is hopeful his team, will bounce back to secure their first win of the season.

“On Sunday's game, we know Nsoatreman will not come easy but we will do the talking on the pitch and make the Hearts family happy,” he told Original FM in an interview.

The 2020/21 champions have the daunting task of bouncing back from a disastrous season when they finished 12th in the 2022/23 season after playing under three different coaches.