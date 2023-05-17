Hearts of Oak will fight until the end - Opare Addo assures fans

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has expressed the club's determination to fight for the Ghana Premier League title despite the point gap between themselves and current leaders Aduana Stars.

The 2020/2021 champions are trailing behind the Ogya lads sitting in the fifth position with seven points after accumulating 45 points in 30 matches.

With four matches to end the season, Kwame Opare Addo the Communications Director of the club is optimistic, his team could turn things around to eventually emerge winners of the competition.

"We will fight for it till the end of the season," he told Accra-based MAX FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.

"The season has 4 games more and the point gap between Hearts and Aduana is just seven points," he added.

Having suffered a 3-2 defeat against FC Samartex in the matchday 30 games, Hearts of Oak will host second-placed Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 31 games on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 3pm.

Hearts of Oak will have to also beat off competition from Medeama SC, Bechem United, and Berekum Chelsea.