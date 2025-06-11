Hearts of Oak will get better next season - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe assures

Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, has assured that they will improve their performance next season.

The Phobian Club concluded their season at the 4th position with 58 points after 34 games in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

Having ended the season without a trophy, Dr Tamakloe assured the club will improve their performance.

"We were able to make the top four at the end of the season, but we will improve our performance next season," he told Asempa FM.

Meanwhile, reports in the local media suggest that Hearts of Oak will part ways with head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

It is believed that former Black Stars assistant coach, Maxwell Konadu, is set to take over the club as the new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 football season.