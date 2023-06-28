Hearts of Oak winger Salifu Ibrahim blames poor start for disappointing season

Hearts of Oak winger Salifu Ibrahim has stated that the cause of the club's disappointing season was their poor start to the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians had a disappointing season, finishing 12th in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts of Oak failed to win their final five games, losing four and drawing with Berekum Chelsea on the last day.

They had initially bowed out of two other major competitions in the CAF Confederations Cup as well as the FA Cup.

The dismal showing compelled them to replace coach Samuel Boadu with Serbian gaffer Slavko Matic who struggled to impress. As a result, the Phobians chose David Ocloo to act as the interim boss until the end of the season.

However, in response to several criticisms suggesting that the change in the technical team affected the team, Salifu believes his side started poorly and failed to catch up in critical moments.

“In football, both coaches and players can leave clubs so, it’s normal. It doesn’t mean that is what affected our performance. Things just didn’t work out for the whole team. We didn’t get a good start,” Ibrahim told Kessben FM.