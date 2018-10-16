Hearts of Oak withdraws from Africa Community Cup

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have stated they are not committed to any four team tournament following failed promises on the part of the organisers of the Africa Community Cup.

The Phobians were expected to participate in a 4-Club tournament- the Africa Community Cup- which has been slated for October 19th.

"The @ HeartsOfOakGH management has not committed itself to participating in the 4-Club Cancer Tournament because the organizers have repeatedly failed to make payment deadlines. We were prepared to accept the invitation and participate if they had fulfilled their promises," the club posted on Twitter.

Hearts could change their stand on the tournament but have stated only if their demands are met financially.

Two clubs from Nigeria, Rivers United and Enugu Rangers were expected to join Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko to compete for a prize money of $10,000.00.

The tournament is organized by the Ghana Cancer Center which is aimed at building a National Cancer Center in the Atwima Kwawoma District in the Ashanti Region.