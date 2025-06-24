Hearts of Oak working to resolve transfer ban with New Edubiase - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak Public Relations Officer Kwame Opare Addo says the club is actively engaging New Edubiase United to lift the transfer ban placed on them by the Ghana Football Association.

According to Opare Addo, the issue stems from the transfer of midfielder Salim Adams from New Edubiase to Hearts of Oak, and later to FC Cincinnati on loan. The deal included a clause entitling New Edubiase to a share if the move became permanent, something that didn’t happen.

"It has got to do with the transfer of Salim Adams from New Edubiase to Accra Hearts of Oak when Salim Adams came to Hearts of Oak the club released him to Cincinnati in the US. Cincinnati and Hearts of Oak have a standing agreement already so it was going to be that of Salim goes first he went on loan so after the loan period and he is made permanent which means the money from it there was a percentage Hearts of Oak had to give to New Edubiase," he told Peace FM as monitored by Ghanasoccernet.com

"Unfortunately for all of us when Salim went things did not happen so Salim had to come back which means that even though there was an agreement it was not going to work out very well. So the two teams sat and had an agreement that we see it as a business that didn't go well or you can refer to it as bad business so there was a specific amount Hearts of Oak had to pay New Edubiase. That is how the money didn't go to them as they expected and they sent the matter to the disciplinary committee so the disciplinary committee also rule it that yes that money had to be paid to New Edubiase,”

Opare Addo confirmed that Hearts CEO has made contact with Abdul Salam Yakubu of New Edubiase to settle the matter swiftly and ensure the club can return to the transfer market.