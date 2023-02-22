Hearts of Oak youngster Enock Asubonteng set for loan move to MLS side FC Cincinnati

Hearts of Oak youngster Enock Asubonteng is set to join MLS outfit FC Cincinnati on loan for the 2023 campaign, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

The winger will join Cincinnati as part of the relationship between the club, German side TSG Hoffenheim, and Hearts as a part of the Common Value Club Alliance.

The 22-year-old will sign a contract with Cincinnati until the end of the 2023 season with an option of a permanent transfer, which will be dependent on the player's performance.

Asubonteng will be the second Hearts player to join the American side after Salim Adams, who sealed his move in May last year.

The former WAFA SC player has struggled to stake his claim in the Hearts team since he arrived at the club in August 2021.

He has managed just 31 appearances in the Ghana Premier League, CAF Champions League, and Confederation Cup competitions in the past two seasons.

Asubonteng has played 9 matches in all competitions in the current campaign where he provided one assist and is yet to find the back of the net.

However, Cincinnati remain keen on adding promising talent to their squad for the upcoming season.