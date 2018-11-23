Hearts of Oak youth player Moro Dungu to be buried today in Koforidua

Hearts of Oak youth player, Moro Dungu, who passed on on Thursday will be buried today in Koforidua.

The youngster, who was a member of the Auroras side passed on after a short illness and will be buried in the Eastern Regional capital, where he hails from.

Moro Dungu is a Muslim and will be given the religious burial rights.

The Phobians confirmed the news on their Twitter handle, sending condolences to the family of the youngster.

"It is with deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm, our Auroras player, Moro Dungu, has passed away suddenly. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with his family at this time. He will be buried according to Muslim tradition," the club tweeted.

The death of Moro comes just few days after the passing of Premier League winning coach Yussif Abubakar.