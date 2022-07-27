Hearts of Oak youth team coach Nii Odoom sacked; replacement named

Nii Odoom has been fired as head coach of Hearts of Oak's popular youth team, Auroras.

Odoom, who took over as youth coach in 2020 after being relieved of his duties as first-team coach, has been fired, and a replacement has been named.

Nii Noi, a young enterprising coach, will lead the team for next season.

The club's official statement reads “As part of the restructuring exercise in our junior team-Auroras, the management of Accra Hearts of Oak has parted ways with Coach Edward Nii Odoom. He was the head coach of Auroras.”

“Coach Samuel Nii Noi, one of the assistants to Samuel Boadu has been appointed as his replacement. His appointment takes immediate effect”