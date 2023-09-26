Hearts of Oak's Abdul Aziz Nurudeen leads Fatau Dauda's Ghana Premier League team for matchday two

Former Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda has unveiled his selection of top eleven players following the conclusion of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The team is captained by Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen who helped his team clinch their first win against coach Maxwell Konadu in 13 years as the Phobians beat Nsoatreman 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Two players each from Bibiani Goldstars and Accra Lions earned their spots, highlighting the remarkable performances of these teams. Gold Stars secured their first-ever victory against Asante Kotoko, defeating the former champions 2-1 at Duns Park on Saturday. Meanwhile, Accra Lions clinched their first win of the season by defeating Legon Cities.

As a result of their standout performances, goalkeeper Daniel Afful of Accra Lions, who was named the man of the match for their game on Monday, was included in Dauda's lineup. The defensive line is anchored by Afful's teammate Gyimah, Kotei Simpson, and Anim, forming a formidable back four.

Additionally, Bibiani Gold Stars players who made the squad are Eric Bosomtwi, who scored a spectacular goal, and striker Alex Aso. These players, along with their teammates, played pivotal roles in their respective team's success during matchday two.

Here is the complete team of the week: