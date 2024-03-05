Hearts of Oak's Aboubakar Ouattara praised for experienced coaching approach

Ex-board member of Hearts of Oak Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has lauded the coaching prowess of the club coach, Aboubakar Ouattara.

Ouattara, who assumed the role ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, has enjoyed a promising start with two consecutive victories.

Nyaho-Tamakloe expressed confidence in Ouattara's approach, emphasizing that the Ivorian tactician is not engaging in trial and error but rather knows precisely what he is doing. He commended Ouattara for bringing in players he has confidence in, citing it as a positive sign.

"Footballers are quite interesting people to handle. What I’ve noticed is that some may be doing their best now so they catch the eye of the coach. The coach with the experience he has definitely knows what he’s doing. He’s not about trial and error. He’s bringing in boys he has confidence in, and that for me is a good sign,” remarked Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

Under Ouattara's guidance, Hearts of Oak has witnessed a rise in form, moving from 11th to seventh on the league table.

The team is now eyeing further progression and potentially challenging for the league title.

As they prepare for their Week 20 clash against Bofoakwa Tano, Ouattara aims to continue the positive momentum and secure a third consecutive victory for the Phobians.