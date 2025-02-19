Hearts of Oak's Alhaji Akambi calls for swift return of Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak management member Alhaji Akambi has strongly advocated for the immediate resumption of the Ghana Premier League, stressing the financial and sporting setbacks clubs are facing due to the ongoing suspension.

The league has been on hold following security deliberations triggered by the tragic death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley in Nsoatre.

Speaking to Kessben FM, Akambe expressed deep concern over the prolonged pause, emphasising its negative impact on clubs, players, and stakeholders.

“Football needs to resume,” he asserted. “The clubs have contracts with their players, and those contracts can’t be paused indefinitely. It’s a tough situation for everyone involved.”

For many clubs, especially those heavily reliant on matchday revenue, the absence of games has led to significant financial strain.

Sponsorship deals, which play a key role in club operations, are also in limbo, raising concerns about long-term sustainability.

While acknowledging the gravity of Pooley’s death and the need for justice, Akambi urged authorities to strike a balance between security concerns and the need to keep football alive.

He commended the security agencies, the Ghana Football Association, and all stakeholders working to ensure justice is served, expressing hope that those responsible for Pooley’s death will be held accountable.