Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Asare named Best Goalkeeper for May/June

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has been named the Best Goalkeeper for May/June by the Ex-National Goalkeepers Union (NEGO), capping off the final monthly award of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Asare was a key figure in Hearts' late push into the top four, helping the team pick up 13 points out of a possible 15 in their last five matches. He kept three clean sheets, most notably in consecutive fixtures against Legon Cities and champions FC Samartex 1996, and conceded just one goal during the stretch.

His consistent performances between the sticks provided stability at a crucial point in the campaign, earning him the admiration of the union and his club. As part of the award, Asare will receive a pair of gloves, a branded towel, water bottle, and a T-shirt from NEGO.

The 32-year-old has since extended his contract with Hearts of Oak and is expected to play a vital role next season as the club aims to return to title contention.