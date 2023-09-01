Hearts of Oak's chief Sscout Sebastian Barnes provides insight into the club's preparations for the 2023/24 season

Hearts of Oak Chief Scout Sebastian Barnes has provided insight into the club's preparations ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Barnes, who not only serves as a scout but also as an integral part of the technical team, emphasized the collaborative effort to enhance the club's performance.

The former Ghana international in an interview on Happy FM disclosed his role at the club and plans for the season.

"My role at the club is not only as a scout but I'm also part of the technical team, which is also full of different individuals well versed and will be adding a lot to the club. With many heads at the technical bench, it's going to improve a lot of things. We are looking to revive the club, and the entire technical team is preparing adequately ahead of the new season. there are challenges, but we are working to fix all and put things in order"

The dynamic new technical team at Hearts of Oak is gearing up for the upcoming season with the goal of revitalizing the club's performance on the field. This move comes as the club seeks to regain their championship status following their triumph in the 2020/21 season.

Hearts of Oak has appointed Barnes, a club legend and former Ghana U17 captain, to head the scouting department of the club.

Hearts of Oak has appointed Barnes, a club legend and former Ghana U17 captain, to head the scouting department of the club.