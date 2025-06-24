Hearts of Oak's decision to appoint Didi Dramani as head coach a BIG administrative error - Aboubakar Ouattara

Former Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has criticised the decision of the club to appoint a new head coach without his knowledge.

The Phobian Club on Friday, June 20, confirmed the appointment of Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the new head coach ahead of the 2025/26 football season.

The former Black Stars assistant coach has signed a two-year deal with the Rainbow Club.

However, Ouattara has been in charge of Hearts of Oak for the past two seasons, has slammed the decision of the club.

According to the Ivorian manager, the club hierarchy did not inform him before the appointment, adding that it is a big administrative error.

"You cannot appoint a coach while another coach is in place. It is a big administrative mistake," he said in an interview aired on Pure FM.

"If you want to appoint a new coach, talk to me, but they rather ghosted me," he added.

Following the appointment of Didi Dramani, Aboubakar Ouattara has been reassigned as a Special Advisor to the Board of Directors of the club.