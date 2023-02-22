Hearts of Oak's Enock Asubonteng set to join FC Cincinnati on loan

Hearts of Oak's young player Enock Asubonteng is set to join Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati on loan until the end of the 2023 season.

The former WAFA player will have the option for a permanent deal if he manages to impress during his loan stint.

Asubonteng's move to Cincinnati is part of the relationship between the club, German side TSG Hoffenheim, and Hearts as a part of the Common Value Club Alliance.

He will become the second player from Hearts of Oak to join the club after Salim Adams, who signed for Cincinnati last year.

The young midfielder has made 31 appearances for Hearts of Oak, providing one assist but is yet to score a goal in the past two seasons.

In the current campaign, Asubonteng has played nine matches in all competitions, providing one assist.

Asubonteng will be hoping to make an impact at FC Cincinnati and help the team in their upcoming matches. The loan move could also provide him with valuable experience and exposure, which could help his development as a player in the long term.