Hearts of Oak's goalkeeper coach Ben Mensah receives License D Coaching Certificate

Hearts of Oak have announced that one of their goalkeeper coaches, Benjamin Mensah, has obtained his License D coaching certificate from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The club has also revealed that they fully funded the cost of pursuing the course.

In a statement released on social media, the Phobians congratulated Mensah, saying: "One of our goalkeeper’s coaches, Benjamin Mensah has received his License ‘D’ certificate. The club fully funded the course. Congratulations to the latest coach."

Mensah, who started the course in September 2022 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, expressed his gratitude to the club for supporting his development as a coach.

He said, "I am grateful to Hearts of Oak for giving me the opportunity to pursue this course and for fully funding it. Obtaining this coaching certificate is a significant achievement for me, and I am excited to use the knowledge I have gained to contribute to the development of our goalkeepers and the team as a whole."

The Phobians have been actively investing in the development of their coaching staff, with the aim of improving the performance of the team.

The club's commitment to improving the skills and knowledge of their coaching staff is a clear indication of their ambition to achieve success both domestically and on the continental stage.