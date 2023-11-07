Hearts of Oak's Hamza Issah's earns praise from Martin Koopman following impressive form

Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman has expressed high optimism for the promising football career of emerging star Hamza Issah.

The praise for Issah's remarkable on-field performances, including his impressive goal-scoring ability, is well-deserved and has garnered the young player significant recognition.

The 21-year-old forward has been on fire, netting in three consecutive games for the Phobians. His impressive journey began with a debut goal in a match against Bibiani Gold Stars. He continued to dazzle with an outstanding brace in a 3-1 victory over defending champions Medeama.

Issah's fourth goal came in the most recent match, where he headed home from close range, helping Hearts of Oak secure another draw, this time against Karela United in Tamale.

Coach Koopman showered praise on Issah's abilities, recognizing his potential by saying, "He scored again, Hamza is on the way to making a nice career as a footballer. A lot of things will come in his career, so let's see what happens."

The encouraging words from his coach are expected to serve as a source of motivation for Hamza Issah to maintain his exceptional form and continue playing a pivotal role for the club.