Hearts of Oak’s Issah Kuka aims to win hearts at FC Shkupi in North Macedonia

Ghanaian forward Issah Kuka is eager to establish himself as a beloved figure among the supporters of North Macedonian club FC Shkupi.

The 21-year-old has joined the Pigeons on a season-long loan from Ghanaian side Hearts of Oak, with a permanent transfer option.

Kuka, known for his imposing presence on the pitch, spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Real Tamale United, where he enjoyed a highly productive campaign, netting 14 goals in various competitions.

Expressing his excitement about the move, Kuka emphasized the warm reception he received from his new teammates, staff, and club leadership. He aims to repay their hospitality with outstanding performances and goals on the field.

"I have been very well received by my teammates; everyone was very close to me and talked to me the whole time, explaining everything. Sometimes I don't understand a moment, but they are always there to help," Kuka remarked. "I have received a wonderful welcome at the club, and I will try to give back with good gameplay and goals."

Looking forward to making his debut in front of FC Shkupi's passionate fan base, Kuka expressed his desire to bring joy to the supporters with his performances.

He is expected to make his first appearance for the club in their upcoming match against Vosks Sport.