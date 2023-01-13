GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Hearts of Oak's 'Lionel Messi' Impresses in Debut  

Published on: 13 January 2023
Hearts of Oak winger Linda Mtange regarded as the club's Lionel Messi has got the fans excited about his future after making his debut.

The DR Congo U-20 star made his debut against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in the match week 12 fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Linda was  impressive in his debut game for the Phobians coming on as a substitute against King Faisal which ended in a draw.

The DR Congo U-20 star joined Hearts of Oak from  AS Dauphin Noir last year.

Mtange signed a two-year deal with the Phobians after impressing the technical handlers of the club during his trials.

The left-footed player gave a hint of what fans should except with his impressive performance in the game.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom

 

 

