Hearts of Oak's 'Lionel Messi' Impresses in Debut  

Hearts of Oak winger Linda Mtange regarded as the club's Lionel Messi has got the fans excited about his future after making his debut.

The DR Congo U-20 star made his debut against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday in the match week 12 fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Linda was impressive in his debut game for the Phobians coming on as a substitute against King Faisal which ended in a draw.

The DR Congo U-20 star joined Hearts of Oak from AS Dauphin Noir last year.

Mtange signed a two-year deal with the Phobians after impressing the technical handlers of the club during his trials.

The left-footed player gave a hint of what fans should except with his impressive performance in the game.

Watch Linda Mtange's brilliance vs King Faisal

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom