Hearts of Oak's match against FC Samartex 1996 rescheduled

of Oak's match against FC Samartex 1996 has been rescheduled for Sunday, 7th May, according to a statement released by the club.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, the matchday 30 game will now take place at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday at 15:00GMT.

After two consecutive losses to Bechem United and Tamale City, Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over King Faisal.

The team will now be aiming to maintain their winning momentum against Samartex. A statement from Hearts of Oak urged supporters to attend the game and cheer the team to victory.

"Our game against Samartex Football Club has been rescheduled to Sunday 7th May," the statement read. "We urge all Phobians to come and cheer us on to victory."

Samartex, currently 8th on the league table, suffered a 2-0 loss to Bechem United in their most recent game. However, they have been enjoying a good run of form at home and will be looking to continue their winning streak on their home turf.

Hearts of Oak currently sit in 4th place with 45 points after 29 games played in the ongoing season. The team will be hoping for a positive result against Samartex as they continue their push for a top-four finish.