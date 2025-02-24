Hearts of Oak’s Mawuli Wayo wins GPL Player of the Month Award

Hearts of Oak forward Mawuli Wayo has been named the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for December/January after an impressive run of performances.

The winger played a key role in his side’s campaign, scoring two crucial goals, including the winner against Accra Lions, where he was also named the Most Valuable Player.

Wayo’s standout performances also earned him two NASCO Player of the Match awards, including one in the game against Heart of Lions.

In total, he scored three goals in seven matches, playing 315 minutes during the period. His form has seen him emerge as Hearts of Oak’s top scorer in all competitions this season, with five league goals.

As a reward for his efforts, Wayo will receive a 42-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.