GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Hearts of Oak’s Mawuli Wayo wins GPL Player of the Month Award

Published on: 24 February 2025
Hearts of Oak’s Mawuli Wayo wins GPL Player of the Month Award

Hearts of Oak forward Mawuli Wayo has been named the Ghana Premier League Player of the Month for December/January after an impressive run of performances.

The winger played a key role in his side’s campaign, scoring two crucial goals, including the winner against Accra Lions, where he was also named the Most Valuable Player.

Wayo’s standout performances also earned him two NASCO Player of the Match awards, including one in the game against Heart of Lions.

In total, he scored three goals in seven matches, playing 315 minutes during the period. His form has seen him emerge as Hearts of Oak’s top scorer in all competitions this season, with five league goals.

As a reward for his efforts, Wayo will receive a 42-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more