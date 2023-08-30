Hearts of Oak’s new defender Kofi Agbesimah expresses excitement

Defender Kofi Agbesimah has expressed his delight after finalising his transfer to Hearts of Oak from Bechem United.

The 26-year-old has committed to a three-year contract with the Phobians, marking the next chapter in his career after his tenure with the Hunters.

Agbesimah had garnered interest from various clubs including Asante Kotoko SC, the newly-promoted Nations FC, and an Ethiopian club.

However, the seasoned centre-back ultimately opted to join Hearts of Oak.

"I’m happy to join the Hearts of Oak family. The fans welcomed me well to the team, and I’m extremely grateful to them. I will plead with them to continue supporting the team as we approach the new season," Agbesimah stated.

Agbesimah's journey in the Ghanaian top flight began in 2018 when he made a move to Bechem from lower-tier side Bectero FC. During his time with the Hunters, he made 125 appearances over five Ghana League seasons, contributing with six goals.