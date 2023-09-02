Hearts of Oak's new signing Kelvin Osei Asibey excited to join club

Defender Kelvin Osei Asibey has expressed his delight after completing his transfer to Hearts of Oak.

Asibey made the move from Techiman Eleven Wonders earlier this year and is set to strengthen the squad for the coming season.

"I was happy when I signed for the club because Accra Hearts of Oak is the biggest club in Ghana. It is everyone's dream to play for Hearts of Oak, so when I signed, the joy became extraordinary," Osei Asibey expressed.

Hearts of Oak have already showcased impressive form in their last four friendly matches, securing significant victories, including an 11-1 win over Miracle Land FC and a 4-1 victory over Lazio Spot.

Their strong performance in these warm-up games bodes well for their prospects in the upcoming season.

The Phobians will travel to the Northern region to face Real Tamale United in their first game of the new season.