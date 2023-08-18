Hearts of Oak's new signings are based on technical reasons - Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak's communications director, Kwame Opare Addo has defended the club's decision to bring in new players in the absence of a substantive coach.

Hearts of Oak have added Michael Ampadu, Liventius Attur, Evans Adomako, Martin Karikari, Raphael Amponsah, and Kelvin Osei Asibey as part of their intentions to bolster the team ahead of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

However, the club's management has come under public scrutiny for bringing in players without a technical staff at the time of the deals.

“Our transfer this season as a club has been on technical reasons, even before the arrival of our technical team,” Opare Addo told Kumasi-based Sikka FM.

“It will depend on our technical team whether we will make some transfer additions," he added.

Meanwhile, Dutch trainer Martin Koopman has been named the new head coach of Hearts of Oak on a two-year contract.

Hearts of Oak will begin their 2023–24 Ghana Premier League campaign on the road at the Aliu Mahama Stadium against Real Tamale United.