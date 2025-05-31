Hearts of Oak’s Opare Addo emphasises importance of Legon Cities clash despite opponents’ early demotion

Hearts of Oak Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has stressed that his team will not take their upcoming match against already relegated Legon Cities lightly.

Despite Legon Cities' poor league campaign, Opare Addo believes they will be motivated to end their season on a high note.

Speaking to Peace FM, Opare Addo said, "God willing Sunday at the Legon Sports Stadium we are playing Legon Cities they are virtually eliminated from the competition but yet again it doesn't give you the bragging rights of strength to beat them."

He emphasized that Hearts of Oak will work hard to secure a win and protect the club's image.

Opare Addo noted that Legon Cities, having already been relegated, will have nothing to lose and will likely come prepared to make a good impression before the end of the season.

"They have already been relegated they don't have anything to lose they will come in prepared and motivated to make a good impact before they leave," he added.

The match between Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday. The Hearts of Oak coaching staff and players are aware of the responsibility to perform well and uphold the club's reputation.