Hearts of Oak's Samuel Inkoom applauds fans for support in victory over Kotoku Royals

Hearts of Oak defender Samuel Inkoom has praised the club's fans for their unwavering support during Sunday's game against Kotoku Royals.

The two teams met in the 22nd week of the Ghana Premier League, with Hearts of Oak claiming a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to Caleb Amankwah’s late header.

Inkoom, who played the full 90 minutes of the game, expressed his gratitude to the fans on social media for cheering the team to victory. He wrote, "Congratulations to the Team. This is the spirit; the Phobia Spirit! We never say Die until the bones are rotten!!!! We thank the supporters who trooped in to support and motivate today's victory."

The veteran full-back also extended his appreciation to the board and the chairman, Togbe Afede, for their support. The victory against Kotoku Royals keeps Hearts of Oak's title hopes alive as they sit in third place on the league table, just three points behind the leaders.