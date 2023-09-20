Hearts of Oak's target is to win Ghana Premier League's ultimate prize, says Opare Addo

Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo, has stated that the club is aiming to compete for the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League trophy despite a slow start to the season.

The Rainbow Club faced a setback in their opening match, suffering a 1-0 defeat against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium last Friday.

Despite the initial setback, Hearts of Oak are now focused on their upcoming match against Nsoatreman FC, which will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Opare Addo expressed confidence in the club's investment and determination before the start of the season. He emphasised their commitment to giving their all in every match to secure valuable points, ultimately aiming to clinch the title at the end of the campaign.

"Every team in the Premier League are competing for something," he told Asempa FM.

"If you look at our team and the kind of investment we have made, the calibre of players we have and the technical team in charge of the team, whatever the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will reward to the team that will emerge as the winner, Hearts of Oak will fight that.

"We will fight for that match after match and if we are very much positive and keep the same focus, I am very sure that we will end the season with positive news," he added.