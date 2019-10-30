Hearts of Oak's Umbro jersey ranked No. 32nd globally; Kotoko's Strike misses out - Check out the full list

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak's Umbro home jersey has been rated as the best club football kit in Africa.

Heart of Oak's kits is ranked number 32 position on the global ranking by reputable sports marketing firms SportsDirect, SportsPar and Footy.com

Critics may argue that this is more like a traditional cloth than a home kit, but it’s stylish nonetheless. The club crest blends in well with the colours, which is minimalist without being boring.

The Phobians signed a three-year partnership deal with one of the world's leading kits manufacturing company Umbro in 2018.

The famous-rainbow kits beat the likes of European giants Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United among others.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak's fiercest adversaries Asante Kotoko's Strike home kits was nowhere to be found among the 100 list.

Below is the first 100 best kits in 2019

