Hearts of Oak's Umbro jersey ranked No. 32nd globally; Kotoko's Strike misses out - Check out the full list

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak's Umbro home jersey has been rated as the best club football kit in Africa.
Heart of Oak's kits is ranked number 32 position on the global ranking by reputable sports marketing firms SportsDirect, SportsPar and Footy.com
Critics may argue that this is more like a traditional cloth than a home kit, but it’s stylish nonetheless. The club crest blends in well with the colours, which is minimalist without being boring.
The Phobians signed a three-year partnership deal with one of the world's leading kits manufacturing company Umbro in 2018.
The famous-rainbow kits beat the likes of European giants Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United among others.
Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak's fiercest adversaries Asante Kotoko's Strike home kits was nowhere to be found among the 100 list.
Below is the first 100 best kits in 2019
Rank Shirt
1Roma Away
2Barcelona Away
3Arsenal Home
4Coventry Home
5Inter Milan Third
6Inter Milan Away
7 Cambridge United Away
8West Ham Away
9Roma Third
10AC Milan Home
11 Hull City Home Part
12West Ham Home
13Germany Women Home
14 PSV Away
15 V-Varen Nagasaki Peace Jersey
16Club America Home
17Everton Away
18 Tunisia Third
19 England Women Away
20PSG Third
21Monaco Away
22Pescara Away
23 Marseille Fourth
24 France Women Away
25 Ajax Away
26 Go Ahead Eagles
27 Western United Away
28Lille Home
29Chelsea Third
30 AIK Away
31 Hackney Wick
32 Hearts of Oak Home
33Hackney Wick Home
34Barcelona Third
35 Vancouver Whitecaps Home
36Middlesbrough Away
37Athletic Bilbao Away
38Derby County Home
39 China Women Away
40Kaizer Chiefs Home
41 Philadelphia Union Away
42Sampdoria Home
43 Atlético Tucumán Home
44Hamburg Home
45Huesca Third
46Charlton Away
47Leones Negros Third
48Arsenal Away
49 Forward Madison Third
50Club Puebla Home
51Valencia Third
52Manchester City Away
53 Besiktas Home
54 UNAM Pumas Home
55 Middlesbrough Hom
56 Zenit Away
57Australia Women Home
58 Ecuador Home
59Ajax Home
60Coventry Away
61UNAM Pumas Away
62 1874 Northwich
63Blackburn Away
64 Monchengladbach Third
65Costa Rica Cup
66Real Madrid Away
67RB Reipzig Third
68 Parma Third Part
69Fortuna Dusseldorf Third
70Marseille Away
71Forest Green Third
72Spurs Third
73Dundee United Home
74Sao Paulo Away
75West Brom Away
76Frankfurt Home
77Mali Away
78 Netherlands Women Home
79Roma Home
80Inter Home
81 Venezia Home
82Schalke Third
83 AGF Aarhus Home
84 Marseille Home
85Atletico Madrid Third
86Newport County Home
87 Brazil Cup Home
88 Schalke Away
89Charleroi Away
90 Gremio Home
91 Zenit Saint Petersburg Home
92 Fluminense Home
93Lazio Away
94Portland Thorns Home
95Venezia Away
96Stuttgart Third
97 Newport County Away
98Atletico Madrid Away
99Nantes Away
100 Urawa Red Diamonds Home