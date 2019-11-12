'Hearts of Oat' gaffe mars Ghanaian giants' anniversary celebrations and academy launch

Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have been left with eggs of their faces after their 108th birthday celebrations and the launch of their academy project was rocked by a big spelling mistake.

The Phobians were left scratching their heads on Monday as the massive gaffe on one of the signboards took the focus away from the anniversary celebrations and the sod-cutting ceremony of the laudable academy project.

The former African champions were hugely embarrassed as visitors at the sod cutting of their academy project in Pobiman -a suburb of Accra, spotted the error in the spelling of the name of the oldest club in Ghana.

The signboard proudly re-named the oldest club in West Africa to Hearts of Oat to the delight of supporters of arch rivals Asante Kotoko who mocked the Accra-based who claim to hold the title of 'the most educated people in Ghana'.

The error seriously undermined the claim by the Phobians that they are the most educated with Kotoko supporters taking to social media to claim the ten-year trophy-less status of the Accra-based team warrants the name change.

Kotoko fans claim the new name reflects the breakfast meal easily devoured, reflecting the bad results of Hearts in recent times.

Hearts of Oak were celebrating their 108th birthday on Monday and as part of their anniversary, the club scheduled sod cutting ceremony for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project.

The Rainbow Club in August signed a partnership agreement with Turkish firm Prefabex Yapi Teknolojileri San Ve Tic Ltd. (STL) for the construction of the Pobiman Academy Project having acquired the land for the almost a decade ago.

The Pobiman Project, when completed, will include a staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centers (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen, and dining hall.

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club, commonly referred is a professional sports club based in Accra was founded on 11 November 1911.

The club competes in the Ghana Premier League, the Premier Division on the Ghanaian football pyramid and plays its home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak have won the Premier League twenty times, the FA cup a record ten times, the President's Cup twice, and the CAF African Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup each once.