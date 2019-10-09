Hearts order CEO Frederick Moore to withdraw from Ghana FA Executive Council race over 'unilateral' Amanda Clinton endorsement

Hearts of Oak chief executive Frederick Moore has been ordered to withdraw from the Ghana Football Association Executive Council race.

The board of directors wants Moore to withdraw from the race for unprofessional conduct.

Mr Moore is being forced to pull the plugs after he endorsed FA presidential aspirant Amanda Clinton without recourse to the board.

The club feels embarrassed after the chartered accountant took the unilateral decision to endorse the form of the only female in the presidential race.

A leading member of the board Nyaho Tamakloe denied the club's endorsement of Miss Clinton and warned action will be taken soon.

However, the former lawyer of the Ghana Football Association denied the claims insisting the threat from Nyaho Tamakloe was 'fake news'.

The decision will leave six to battle it out for five Premier League slot on the powerful council.

Dr Toni Aubynn, George Amoako, Frederick Acheampong, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Albert Commey and Nana Sarfo Oduro are the remaining persons contesting for a place on the council.